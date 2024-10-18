Rejection by Babler:
Babler: “You can’t govern a democracy with the FPÖ”
On Friday, Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) met at the end of the round of talks between the three parties with the most votes in the National Council elections. Babler's statement after the meeting, which was already over after 30 minutes, was more than clear ...
The SPÖ had come third in the National Council elections, while the FPÖ emerged as the clear winner. After the meeting with Kickl, Babler explained that the conversation with the FPÖ leader had changed neither his opinion nor that of the blue party leader.
No to FPÖ "independent of Kickl"
"No democratic state can be governed with the FPÖ, regardless of who the party leader is," said Babler. The FPÖ continues to maintain questionable connections, for example with the far-right Identitarians. Four members of right-wing extremist fraternities are also on the exploratory team, and other people are "liaisons to right-wing extremists", according to Babler.
"Anyone who wants to protect women's rights cannot make Kickl chancellor"
Furthermore, they are not compatible with Kickl on other issues, such as the right to abortion or human rights in general: "Anyone who wants to protect and strengthen women's rights cannot make Kickl chancellor."
Kickl's rhetoric is "dangerous and radical", as are his positions. The FPÖ is sowing hatred and contributing to a division in society, emphasized the SPÖ chairman. The FPÖ had also failed to participate in government in the past, keyword "Ibiza", according to Babler.
SPÖ still open to government participation
As far as the Social Democrats' participation in government is concerned, they are still open, but by no means with the Blue Party: "The day that a coalition between the SPÖ and the FPÖ would be possible, the FPÖ would no longer be the FPÖ," said Babler, meaning that the Blue Party would probably have to reinvent itself in order to even consider working together.
Addressing the voters of the FPÖ, he assured them that he took "the desire for change very seriously". The motto of the future coalition must be: "Cooperation instead of division". The SPÖ leader did not want to comment on the talks with the other parties, with whom he was ready for "open-ended constructive talks". "I ask for your understanding that my path will not be via the media, but via the Federal President," said Babler. No press statement from Kickl was initially planned after the meeting.
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen had instructed the three strongest parties in the National Council elections to sound out among themselves how a viable majority could be achieved.
Nehammer also does not want to work with Kickl
After the meeting with Kickl, ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer also sharply criticized the FPÖ leader and continued to rule out a coalition with the Freedom Party as long as Kickl was its leader. Kickl, on the other hand, remained open to a coalition with the People's Party on Thursday.
In any case, the Federal President will receive the three party leaders on Monday, but it is doubtful whether the deadlocked fronts will change over the weekend.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.