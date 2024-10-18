Babler: “You can’t govern a democracy with the FPÖ”

Addressing the voters of the FPÖ, he assured them that he took "the desire for change very seriously". The motto of the future coalition must be: "Cooperation instead of division". The SPÖ leader did not want to comment on the talks with the other parties, with whom he was ready for "open-ended constructive talks". "I ask for your understanding that my path will not be via the media, but via the Federal President," said Babler. No press statement from Kickl was initially planned after the meeting.