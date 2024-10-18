Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Slaughtered in Turkey

Pregnant cattle in a truck: drama ends in bloodshed

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 12:29

Dead calves, emaciated animals and apparently haphazard authorities. In recent weeks, a drama unfolded during a long-distance transport of breeding cattle - we reported. The ordeal has now ended in Turkey in the cruelest possible way: All the cattle were slaughtered without anesthesia. 

0 Kommentare

"It is high time that these disgusting animal transports were finally stopped," says "Krone" animal welfare expert Maggie Entenfellner, shocked by this new, particularly cruel incident. 

In mid-September, two livestock trucks carrying almost 70 pregnant cows were stranded in the Bulgaria-Turkey border region. The onward journey was refused because the area of origin of the animals (Brandenburg in Germany) was subsequently declared an affected zone for bluetongue. This viral disease can occur in ruminants, but is not transmissible to humans.

It is appalling what is being done to animals here! (Bild: Animals‘ Angels, Animal Welfare Foundation, Karremann, Krone KREATIV)
It is appalling what is being done to animals here!
(Bild: Animals‘ Angels, Animal Welfare Foundation, Karremann, Krone KREATIV)

Calves had no chance
What happened next is simply scandalous! The animals were simply left on the transporter. According to information from the animal welfare organizations "Animal Welfare Foundation" and "Animal Angels", they were standing ankle-deep in their own excrement, had not been unloaded and were already severely emaciated. During this time and under these unspeakable circumstances, several calves were born that had no chance of survival. 

Cruel procedure
The conditions for the animals on the transporters worsened with each passing day. Although they were fed and watered, the care was inadequate due to their advanced pregnancy. In addition, the transporters were not cleaned, which led to catastrophic hygiene conditions. 

Slaughtered without anesthesia
The "Krone" reaches Iris Baumgärtner from the Animal Welfare Foundation on the phone, she reports on her impressions on site. "The German authorities ordered the animals to be euthanized by October 13. But it was not until the evening of October 14 that the animals were transported to the slaughterhouse near the border in Edirne. Many cows and newborn calves had already died on the transporters. On October 15, the animals were slaughtered without any anesthesia. Animals that had already died were disposed of in a landfill site."

This type of slaughter is not only extremely painful for the cows, the unborn calves also suffocate in agony in the womb of the dying mother animal. A form of euthanasia in which the unborn calves are euthanized together with the mother would have been a more humane way of killing them. But this was apparently not considered. 

Emaciated, no room to lie down - the suffering was immeasurable! (Bild: Animal Welfare Foundation )
Emaciated, no room to lie down - the suffering was immeasurable!
(Bild: Animal Welfare Foundation )
Zitat Icon

"Austria also sends pregnant cows to Turkey and other third countries."

(Bild: krone.tv)

Maggie Entenfellner, „Krone“ Tierecke

Bild: krone.tv

Urgent call for a transport stop
Animal welfare organizations such as "Animals' Angels" and "Animal Welfare Foundation" have long been calling for an immediate end to animal transports to Turkey. The "Krone" also tirelessly draws attention to the great animal suffering that is apparently still accepted by many.

"A case like this can also happen with animal transports that originate from Austria. We also send pregnant cows to Turkey and other third countries. It is incomprehensible that certain politicians are still standing by and doing nothing," says "Krone" animal corner manager Maggie Entenfellner, appalled by this latest case. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Tierecke
Tierecke
Porträt von Katharina Lattermann
Katharina Lattermann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf