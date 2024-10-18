Pregnant cattle in a truck: drama ends in bloodshed

"It is high time that these disgusting animal transports were finally stopped," says "Krone" animal welfare expert Maggie Entenfellner, shocked by this new, particularly cruel incident.

In mid-September, two livestock trucks carrying almost 70 pregnant cows were stranded in the Bulgaria-Turkey border region. The onward journey was refused because the area of origin of the animals (Brandenburg in Germany) was subsequently declared an affected zone for bluetongue. This viral disease can occur in ruminants, but is not transmissible to humans.