More for your PLUS subscription
Fight Hammer is approaching: Now you have to be “brave”!
No sooner have the fight fireworks been set off in a hay ring at Sparta Royale 3, than the next awesome event at the Multiversum Schwechat has been confirmed! On 23 November, a superlative MMA gala will take place there in cooperation with the top organization "Brave" - and all PLUS subscribers to the "Krone"(secure your offer here) will once again be able to watch it live on stream!
It's like between two rounds of fighting: a short breather, take a deep breath - but then it's full steam ahead again! No sooner has the third edition of the innovative "Sparta Royale" series with boxing fights in a ring made of hay finished than Magomed "Mago" Ozniev and his team from Sparta CF are preparing for the next martial arts thriller. And for this one, you have to be "brave" in the truest sense of the word!
Coup promises top class
It has been announced that an MMA spectacle will take place in the Multiversum on 23 November in cooperation with Brave, a top international organization from Bahrain, founded in 2016 by Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The promotion prides itself on presenting mixed martial arts fighters from a total of 80 nations on five continents and being represented in 34 host countries. In a few weeks' time, an international, top-class fight card can therefore be expected in Schwechat!
How did the cooperation coup come about? "As an ex-fighter, I have a large network and was at a joint Brave and WFC event in Slovenia a few weeks ago. I was immediately impressed, especially as the organization also intensively promotes amateur fighters!"
"There is still room for improvement"
A (further) plus point for the Sparta boss, who also wants to promote martial arts in Austria and "put it in a better light". They also want to make their own event series bigger and more international. "We are obsessed with getting better and better. As unbelievably good as the atmosphere was recently in the Multiversum, as good as the fights were, there is still room for improvement," trumpets "Mago".
With the November gala, which will be Brave's 90th event since it was founded, Sparta CF wants to set the next milestone on its way to the martial arts Olympics. "We will give our best once again for our final event of the year!"
All KronePLUS subscribers will be able to watch the live stream, just like at the last hay fights. Front row footloose with a view through the cage bars from your own living room - it doesn't get any better than that! Or is it?
The action continues in spring!
Because a cooperation between the "Krone" and Sparta CF makes it possible for us to stream the following three fight events planned for spring for our PLUS customers. After two "smaller" events, a particularly eagerly awaited "Sparta Royale" format is planned: In collaboration with Edmon from "Ringlife", probably the hottest martial arts YouTuber in the DACH region, there will be a big athlete showdown between Austria and Germany!
So, our recommendation for all martial arts enthusiasts and those who want to become one: Take a deep breath, take a deep breath and stay tuned - because the next tough fight rounds are coming up!
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.