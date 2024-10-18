Impetus for Saalfelden
Six young ladies bring life to the pedestrian zone
They are preventing further vacancies in Saalfelden: six young ladies are giving a boost to the pedestrian zone with their business idea "Kreis'l". "It should become a new meeting place," they say. Artisans can also rent kistl and present themselves.
"It would have been a shame," say the founders of "Kreis'l" in Saalfelden. When they found out that the world store in the pedestrian zone, which was already far too quiet, would have to close for economic reasons, they got together and set a new, young impulse.
The six ladies have one thing in common - a creative or social streak. Melanie is the herb fairy in the team, Irmi makes all kinds of ceramics, Kathrin experiments with driftwood, Barbara is a psychosocial counselor, Angi paints and spruces up old clothes, Margret makes candles. For most of them, it is a second mainstay. The products are all available to buy in the "Kreis'l", and craftspeople from the region can also rent a total of nine boxes - similar to the "s' Fachl" stores.
Six founders, one shared vision
The concept brings an individual touch to the pedestrian zone: creative workshops will be held here in the first half of the week. They will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. A "service bike" is still being fine-tuned. "Six of us can do it." Coffee is also served and cookies are served. "We take some of the fair trade products from the world store," reveals Melanie. "The Kreis'l should be a meeting place."
It opens on November 2. The "kreis'lerinnen" have been investing a lot of time for weeks: the 45-year-old furniture has given way to an upbeat style with recycled materials.
