Phone scammers are in high season again

"Hi mom, this is my number. My cell phone broke down, would you write to me on WhatsApp on this number" - many people across the country are currently receiving this message. So did a "Krone" reader, who immediately dialed the police emergency number 133. However, the Linz resident was told to go to a police station and file a report. "That's more than inefficient in terms of clearing things up quickly," he now says.