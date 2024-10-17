“Sorry, but I only have a German passport”

Criticism of the decision

"England must be English down to the last man in the shirt. We don't need Thomas Tuchel, we need a patriot who puts country first, second and third," wrote the Daily Mail. On Wednesday, former international Gary Lineker also had mixed feelings about the signing of Tuchel. "I think the coach of a national team should also come from the country itself," criticized the 63-year-old in the podcast "The Rest Is Football".