Tuchel to critics:
“Sorry, but I only have a German passport”
The fact that Thomas Tuchel, of all people, is to become England team manager is causing a stir on the British Isles. Tuchel himself countered this with a pinch of humor. "I'm sorry, I only have a German passport," said the 51-year-old.
Tuchel is the first German to hold the most important coaching post in England. Only two other foreigners have held this position before him: the recently deceased Swede Sven-Göran Eriksson (January 2001 to July 2006) and the Italian Fabio Capello (December 2007 to February 2012). This is why Tuchel faced media headwinds even before his official appointment.
Criticism of the decision
"England must be English down to the last man in the shirt. We don't need Thomas Tuchel, we need a patriot who puts country first, second and third," wrote the Daily Mail. On Wednesday, former international Gary Lineker also had mixed feelings about the signing of Tuchel. "I think the coach of a national team should also come from the country itself," criticized the 63-year-old in the podcast "The Rest Is Football".
Tuchel himself said: "Hopefully I can convince them and show them and prove to them that I am proud to be England's coach and give everything for this job. (...) Everyone can be sure of that, no matter what nationality I am."
Royal support
He feels connected to soccer in England, confirmed ex-Chelsea coach Tuchel. Support also came from the royal side. "Thomas, we wish you the best of luck and are all behind you!" wrote Prince William, heir to the British throne, on the X platform.
