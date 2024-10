Dream job croupier: “You’re also a counselor”

The white shirt, black vest and hairstyle are perfect. The look radiates calm, comfort, but also authority. The smile is unobtrusive, yet inviting. Anyone who sees Alexander Böhler at the table will inevitably feel like taking a gamble. The 39-year-old seems to stand for exactly what once made him take up his dream job: "For a long time, croupiers had a reputation similar to that of pilots because they were considered charming 'men of the world'. I was always fascinated by their work!"