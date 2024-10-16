The Tyrolean volleyball giants have big plans

The Hypo-Riesen have become even bigger this season. Six members of the Innsbruck squad now measure two meters or more, but the Brazilian middle blocker and Hypo veteran Pedro Frances is still the tallest player at 2.08 meters. What is particularly noticeable this season, however, is that the two support players are also real giants. Estonian Robert Viiber is 2.02 m tall, while his replacement Adam Provaznik (Tch) measures 1.96 m. "Robert has integrated very well and, in addition to serving, his service and blocking are also great strengths," explained Niklas Kronthaler. At 1.94 m, the 30-year-old is one of the "smallest" players in the squad. "We have great potential, especially on the block," nodded the captain.