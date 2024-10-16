Attacked on the way to school
Child abandoned after dog bite: Mini fine
A woman from Burgenland made off after her pet got loose and bit the thigh of an eight-year-old girl who was on her way to school. In the trial at the Neusiedl am See district court, the accused got off more than lightly.
On February 27, an eight-year-old was on her way to her elementary school in Illmitz (Bgld) on her scooter when a dog suddenly broke away from its owner, sprinted towards her, bit her on the thigh and did not let go.
Teacher informed the victim's mother
The unbelievable thing: the owner was able to pull the male Entlebuch mountain dog away, but continued on without giving the girl any help. Only the teacher informed the mother, who immediately sought medical help and informed the police.
I am shocked that we had to investigate for almost a week to find out who it was.
On Wednesday, the dog owner had to answer to the judge at the district court in Neusiedl am See for negligent bodily harm and causing injury to an injured person. Because the owner took responsibility and she had compensation for pain and suffering in the amount of 1,600 euros, a diversion was immediately discussed. She had previously doubted in police interviews that her dog had caused the injury.
250 euros contribution to costs and trial period
The out-of-court settlement was ridiculously low: Apart from the compensation for pain and suffering, the defendant has to pay just 250 euros in lump-sum costs. The proceedings are suspended for a one-year probationary period.
The victim's mother takes note of the decision. With tears in her eyes, she says: "I'm shocked that we had to research for almost a week to find out who it was." The attack has left her child with a scar, anxiety and fear.
It was wrong for her to leave. But it must also be said that the child drove on.
The animal was tested for rabies
In fact, the police had to question owners for several days, and on March 2 they finally came across the defendant, who was immediately ordered to have her dog tested for rabies. The test was negative. "I'm incredibly sorry," the woman affirms. Her dog had never harmed anyone before. Defense lawyer Sascha Flatz: "It was wrong for her to leave. But you also have to say that the child kept driving." The injured eight-year-old was obviously in shock.
