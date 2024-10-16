“I knew I had to get grandma out of there”

In case of suspicion: call the fire department

The Oberwart municipal fire department says that this incident impressively demonstrates the importance of smoke alarms and how they can save lives when used in conjunction with the right response. Hence the appeal: Respond immediately to the alarm of a smoke detector and always alert the emergency services. Even if it is a false alarm - nobody will hold it against you. In an emergency, every minute counts and can make the difference between life and death.