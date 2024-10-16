Fire in the apartment
“I knew I had to get grandma out of there”
After the microwave caught fire, Sabrina Imre reacted with lightning speed to save her 95-year-old grandmother's life. The elderly lady escaped with a shock thanks to the efforts of her granddaughter.
The Imre family from Oberwart will not soon forget this Wednesday, as the 95-year-old grandmother owes her life to her granddaughter Sabrina. While her daughter was away, the elderly lady put a cherry stone pillow in the microwave. When she left the room, the appliance started to burn. The smoke alarm sounded because the smoke quickly became thick. And that called my neighbor and granddaughter Sabrina to the scene.
I stood outside the front door, smelled the smoke and knew I had to get Grandma out.
Enkelin Sabrina Imre
Grandma taken out of the apartment
Without hesitation, she got her grandma out of the smoking apartment and brought her outside. The alerted fire department was able to remove the burning microwave from the apartment using breathing apparatus, ventilated the affected rooms and finally checked them with a thermal imaging camera. The 95-year-old grandmother was treated by the Red Cross. Despite her shock, she did not have to be admitted to hospital.
In case of suspicion: call the fire department
The Oberwart municipal fire department says that this incident impressively demonstrates the importance of smoke alarms and how they can save lives when used in conjunction with the right response. Hence the appeal: Respond immediately to the alarm of a smoke detector and always alert the emergency services. Even if it is a false alarm - nobody will hold it against you. In an emergency, every minute counts and can make the difference between life and death.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.