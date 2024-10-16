What TikTok knows about the danger of the addiction algorithm

Deprived of sleep, food and eye contact

According to the documents, an unnamed company executive explained in drastic terms what impact the TikTok algorithm could have on them instead: The reason why children watch TikTok is the power of the app's algorithm, "but I think we need to be clear about what that could mean for other opportunities. And when I say other opportunities, I literally mean sleeping, eating, moving around the room and looking someone in the eye."