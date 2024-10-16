Rants after Ferguson out
Cantona: “Throw yourselves into a bag of sh***!”
Not that Manchester United don't already have enough (sporting) worries, but the "Red Devils" have opened up another "construction site" with the dismantling of Sir Alex Ferguson! After it was announced yesterday that "Fergie's" position as global club ambassador was to be cut as part of an austerity package alongside 249 other positions, there was immediate resentment ...
Ex-ManUtd star Eric Cantona took the clearest stance, telling those responsible for the decision: "I'm throwing you all in a sack of sh***!"
Uncontrollable and unpredictable
It's no wonder that Cantona reacted so angrily to Ferguson's departure - after all, the Frenchman, who was already known as uncontrollable and unpredictable during his active career, probably had his best time as a footballer at Manchester United under the Scot, who is known as a fanatic when it comes to discipline.
"It's so scandalous!"
In his very first season at the club, he managed to win the championship in England for the first time since 1967 - the first of four in the next five seasons for Cantona and the first of a total of 13 for Ferguson, which would see the club become record champions ...
"Sir Alex Ferguson should be able to do whatever he wants at Manchester United for the rest of his life," Cantona said in an Instagram post. "It's so scandalous! [...] Ferguson will be my boss forever!" How you can treat a man like the Scot, who has done so much for the club, with such disrespect is beyond him ...
