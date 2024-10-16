ÖFB behind
Wooed Wanner scores dream goal for Germany
Paul Wanner once again drew attention to himself with a dream goal in the 3:3 draw between the German U21 national soccer team and Poland. The 18-year-old scored a remarkable goal to make it 2-0 on Tuesday evening.
It was his first goal for Germany U21 in his second international match. Born in Dornbirn, Wanner has not yet decided which senior team he wants to play for in the future. The associations from Germany and Austria are courting the shooting star.
German national coach Julian Nagelsmann is said to be impressed by the attacking player, while Austrian team boss Ralf Rangnick has already allowed the young star to train with the national team in November 2022. At the moment, the ÖFB seems to be falling a little behind in the tug-of-war for the talent, who was loaned to 1. FC Heidenheim by FC Bayern this season.
"He's really enjoying it"
Germany U21 coach Antonio Di Salvo wanted to integrate Wanner well in the final two appearances in the European Championship qualifiers, as he noted. "Of course, we talked about how he feels, whether he feels comfortable with us, whether everything is okay - and he confirmed that. He really enjoys it." However, there is no special treatment for Wanner, Di Salvo noted. "I don't think we need to make it any more palatable for him. The fact that he's now with the U21s is already privilege enough for him."
Germany finished the qualifiers for next year's U21 European Championships with eight wins and two draws, qualifying for the finals with aplomb. Austria missed out in the group with Slovenia and France.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.