Little buying interest
Trump’s crypto platform off to a slow start
Former US President Donald Trump's cryptocurrency platform has had a slow start to sales. Only a fraction of the so-called tokens that came onto the market found a buyer on Tuesday.
The platform founded by Trump, World Liberty Financial, offered around 20 billion crypto tokens at a price of 1.5 cents each - with a total value of 300 million dollars (around 275 million euros). Only three percent of these had found a buyer by the evening.
Many observers pointed to technical problems as the reason for the low sales, as the company's website was down at the beginning of the day.
The tokens can be used as cryptocurrency and give buyers a vote in the management of the platform. World Liberty Financial will allow users to lend or borrow cryptocurrencies from each other. This service is already offered by many platforms.
During his time in office, Trump had expressed his disapproval of cryptocurrencies and even described them as a "rip-off". Since then, his position has changed fundamentally. At a campaign appearance at the end of July, the 78-year-old announced that he would be "the pro-innovation, pro-Bitcoin president that America needs".
