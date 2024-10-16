FPÖ success: “headache” for intelligence services

Proximity to Russia a thorn in the side of secret services

A second factor is the "affinity to Russia" that some parts of the FPÖ are said to have, so there is a fear that sensitive information relating to Russia and the war in Ukraine could be leaked or that people could be used as "agents of the Kremlin". Of course, there is the possibility that the party will "clearly differentiate itself and prove that these concerns are not justified". At the Bern Club, the informal association of European intelligence services, "everything works on the basis of trust".