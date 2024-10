Bolivia: Destroyed area larger than Portugal

Number of fires tripled

According to data from the Brazilian Institute for Space Research (Inpe), which is responsible for satellite monitoring, the number of fires has more than tripled compared to the same period last year. No other South American country has had to contend with such a drastic increase. According to Inpe, there have been over 85,500 fires in the Andean country so far this year - the highest number since records began in 1998.