Second operation! Ofner has to go under the knife again
Tennis ace Sebastian Ofner's period of suffering enters the next round. After his operation on his left heel just over a month ago, Austria's number 1 is going under the knife again: "Now it's the right heel's turn. I have pain here too and want to counteract it quickly." The Styrian revealed his comeback plan to the "Krone".
Handball instead of tennis! Last Saturday, tennis ace Sebastian Ofner slipped into the role of spectator and watched the HLA match between Bruck and the Fivers from the stands. All without crutches - the Styrian had already digested his first heel operation, which took place at the beginning of September, well. "I'm still in pain, but I've been able to do a bit of fitness training and can walk normally again. Things are going in the right direction..."
The operation was unavoidable due to the persistent pain. "I already had problems here a few years ago. It's probably a genetic problem, I have to live with it. But now I shouldn't have any more problems with it for the rest of my career," hopes the 28-year-old, who will have to go under the knife again on Wednesday. "This time it's the right heel. I feel a pain here when I bend my knees. The doctors have advised me to have this heel operated on too. Otherwise, in a year or a year and a half, I could have the same problems as on the left. That's why now is a good time."
My comeback on the tour is planned for March. Indian Wells and Miami are the target.
Sebastian Ofner
Ofner wants to be back on the court by mid-December at the latest. Be back to almost one hundred percent by the beginning of January. "My comeback on the tour is planned for March. Indian Wells and Miami are the goal. The Australian Open is certainly not out of the question."
Until then, the world number 70 wants to get back to his old strength with light fitness and strength training. I hope to be able to start soon after the operation so that I don't lose too much muscle mass."
Vienna visit planned
Whether Ofner will also be able to travel to Vienna for the Erste Bank Open is still up in the air. "I'd really like to go and be there on Sunday for Dominic Thiem's farewell, which will certainly be very emotional. However, I don't know how I'll feel after the operation on Wednesday. I'm afraid it will be more important to keep my foot elevated. But I want to be in Vienna for the quarter-finals and semi-finals at the latest."
