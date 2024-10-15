Brits report:
Thomas Tuchel to become new England team manager
According to media reports, Thomas Tuchel is to become the new England national soccer coach. The 51-year-old is said to have agreed a contract with the English FA, as reported by the "Times", "Mirror" and "Bild", among others.
The former coach of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern, among others, would be the third foreigner to hold the most important coaching post in the motherland of soccer.
Tuchel is expected to lead England to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. It was initially unclear whether his contract would also run until the 2028 European Championship, where England are co-hosts. In the best-case scenario, Tuchel should bring the Three Lions their first major title since the 1966 World Cup triumph.
The German can already point to successes in England. He took over Chelsea in January 2021 and led them to Champions League victory at the first attempt. The Blues beat Manchester City 1:0 in the English final.
After finishing third in the Premier League the following season, however, Tuchel and Chelsea made a false start with consequences. In September 2022, the club parted ways with the German coach, who subsequently landed at Bayern after a sabbatical. His contract there was terminated after last season.
The position of England national team coach became vacant after the European Championships, following the end of Gareth Southgate's eight-year tenure. Lee Carsley took over on an interim basis, but the recent 2-1 defeat to Greece in the Nations League at the venerable Wembley Stadium had taken its toll.
Third foreigner
The Three Lions have only ever had two foreign team managers. The Swede Sven-Göran Eriksson, who recently died of cancer, was in charge from January 2001 to July 2006 and the Italian Fabio Capello from December 2007 to February 2012.
