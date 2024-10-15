The 2024 champion
The best seed oil in Styria comes from Söding
The 70-strong jury has sipped, smelled, evaluated - and now awarded the most coveted trophy in the industry. This is the Pumpkin Seed Oil Champion 2024.
And the winner is: Clemens Lackner from Söding! On Tuesday evening, in a festive setting in Bad Gleichenberg, the 23-year-old fought his way onto the podium for the highest award in the industry and took the title of Pumpkin Seed Oil Champion 2024 with flying colors. "A lot of love for the product," the winner revealed the ingredient that made his "green gold" the best of the very best among 20 finalists. His family already won the championship in 2012, and this year was the fourth time they had taken part in the competition. Our congratulations!
It takes a lot of staying power to achieve such success on the way to the top class. 400 producers sent in their samples at the beginning of the year and had them tested, even under laboratory conditions; 20 were just that little bit better than their green competitors.
Being one of the finalists is already a huge accolade, and today a strict jury put their oil through its paces in a blind tasting. Among them were real connoisseurs. 4-toque chef Hubert Wallner, for example, whose restaurant on Lake Wörthersee has been voted the best in Carinthia six times by Falstaff. He likes to serve his international guests seed oil in all possible variations - and loves it himself: "I eat a mixed salad with your oil every day. It's simply a dream." And Styrian culinary artists from the front row, such as Patrick Spenger, Hans-Peter Fink, Christian Übeleis, Christof Widakovich and Hans Windisch.
Celebrities from business, farming, politics and society tasted their way through the rehearsals. Together, as the experts say, they sipped and slurped, checked the typical two-tone color (dark green, slightly reddish brown), paid attention to the viscosity (viscous is good), and checked the smell for freshness.
Top places from Mureck and Deutschlandsberg
Finally, Hubert Ottenbacher from Mureck catapulted his top oil to a magnificent second place. Third place went to Martina and Andreas Eberhardt from Deutschlandsberg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.