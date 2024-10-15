The best seed oil in Styria comes from Söding

And the winner is: Clemens Lackner from Söding! On Tuesday evening, in a festive setting in Bad Gleichenberg, the 23-year-old fought his way onto the podium for the highest award in the industry and took the title of Pumpkin Seed Oil Champion 2024 with flying colors. "A lot of love for the product," the winner revealed the ingredient that made his "green gold" the best of the very best among 20 finalists. His family already won the championship in 2012, and this year was the fourth time they had taken part in the competition. Our congratulations!