Could the death of a Styrian woman have been prevented?

Styrian Barbara A. (62) was cowering on the sofa in March 2020, suffering from nausea, breathing difficulties and hearing loss. When her husband found her, he immediately called the ambulance. However, the paramedics assumed she had a cold. Her husband repeatedly intervened to take her to hospital. But she was not taken. When her condition deteriorated drastically, her relatives called the ambulance again. This time she was admitted - and had to undergo emergency surgery! "I feel like... I think I'm dying," the then 62-year-old cried into her loved one's phone after the operation. Barbara A. was proved right. She died shortly afterwards.