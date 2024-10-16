Vorteilswelt
Court dispute

Could the death of a Styrian woman have been prevented?

16.10.2024 07:00

Although already terminally ill, Barbara A. from Styria was not taken to hospital by the ambulance service in March 2020. A bitter dispute has now broken out in court. A first-instance decision has already been made...

Styrian Barbara A. (62) was cowering on the sofa in March 2020, suffering from nausea, breathing difficulties and hearing loss. When her husband found her, he immediately called the ambulance. However, the paramedics assumed she had a cold. Her husband repeatedly intervened to take her to hospital. But she was not taken. When her condition deteriorated drastically, her relatives called the ambulance again. This time she was admitted - and had to undergo emergency surgery! "I feel like... I think I'm dying," the then 62-year-old cried into her loved one's phone after the operation. Barbara A. was proved right. She died shortly afterwards.

I don't blame the two paramedics at all, it's the system that doesn't work. They were both volunteers, normally there should always be a full-time professional present

Civil court confirms fatal mistake
The public prosecutor's office in Graz subsequently opened an investigation into the two Red Cross volunteers on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. However, these were discontinued. Together with lawyer Karin Prutsch-Lang, the family finally went to civil court to claim compensation for grief. The family was recently upheld at first instance. The reasoning: a doctor should have been consulted who would have correctly assessed the emergency situation. Her death could therefore have been prevented. The Red Cross has lodged an appeal.

The expert has clearly established that an error led to my client's death.

The son of the deceased sees a flaw in the system in what happened: "I myself was a full-time member of the Red Cross. I don't blame the two paramedics at all, it's the system that's wrong. They were both volunteers, normally there should always be a full-time professional with them."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf