Thieves returned
How a McDonald’s chair almost became a criminal case
A couple stole a child's high chair from the McDonalds branch in Ebreichsdorf (Lower Austria). But the theft was followed by a happy ending after all.
It seems that no item is immune to theft. The McDonalds branch in Ebreichsdorf in the district of Baden had to make this experience. A couple there must have particularly liked a children's high chair with the look of a Happy Meal bag. So they simply took the seat with them and loaded it into their car.
Cameras filmed the thieves
Fortunately, Martin Spörker, boss of the fast food restaurant, is a friend of second chances. And in this case, that is anything but a matter of course. Cameras both inside the restaurant and in the parking lot had recorded the faces and license plate numbers of the chair thieves.
Donation = no charges
Spörker did press charges. However, he used social media to give the perpetrators the opportunity to return the chair without having to fear any legal consequences. The charges would be withdrawn. The only condition: The perpetrators should donate at least 50 euros to the Ronald McDonald Children's Charity, which supports young patients.
Money and an armchair: "A happy ending"
And lo and behold, the appeal was successful. Just a few hours later, the high chair was returned by a woman. Together with the donation of 50 euros. "A happy ending," says the McDonald's boss happily.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
