Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

33-kilometer destruction tour:

Trail of destruction with 29-ton wheel loader

Nachrichten
15.10.2024 11:35

First a thief broke into a company premises in Retz, Lower Austria, on Sunday night. He then hot-wired a wheel loader and manure spreader and left a trail of destruction as far as the Czech Republic, more than 30 kilometers away. The perpetrator managed to escape on foot. 

0 Kommentare

Surveillance cameras at the "BioPower" biogas plant in Retz must now clarify who the suspect could be. It is clear that he smashed a window of the office at around 7.30 p.m. on Saturday evening, emptied a fire extinguisher and threw various technical devices to the ground. He then went to the parking lot and smashed the side window of a 29-ton wheel loader. 

Among other things, the vehicle also crashed into a garden wall and a house wall. (Bild: BioPower)
Among other things, the vehicle also crashed into a garden wall and a house wall.
(Bild: BioPower)

The vehicle weighing tons flattened everything
It is unclear why the thief also attached a manure spreader (nine tons) to the vehicle, which was completely unsuitable for the wheel loader and front loader. He short-circuited the heavy vehicle and used it to roll down a 150-meter-long fence of the biogas plant. On his way towards the Czech Republic, the stranger caused various damage, including to vineyards. 

The fact that there were no injuries during the wild ride is nothing short of a miracle. (Bild: BioPower)
The fact that there were no injuries during the wild ride is nothing short of a miracle.
(Bild: BioPower)

Manure spreader overturned in garden
Towards the end of his destructive spree, the wheel loader thief was stopped by the police, whereupon a wild chase began. This extended all the way to Prosiměřice in the Czech Republic, around 33 kilometers from Retz. On the way there, the rampaging driver crashed into obstacles several times, including a house wall and a garden wall, before losing the manure spreader, which overturned and came to rest in a garden. 

A gas station also fell victim - but no gas escaped. (Bild: BioPower)
A gas station also fell victim - but no gas escaped.
(Bild: BioPower)

More than 100,000 euros in damage
A gas station was also demolished - but it held tight. "We are glad that no one was injured," said the managing directors of the biogas company with relief. The damage of around 100,000 euros so far is enormous, including to surrounding vineyards. However, operations are safe and can continue. There is no trace of the perpetrator. He managed to escape on foot. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stefan Steinkogler
Stefan Steinkogler
Porträt von Imre Antal
Imre Antal
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf