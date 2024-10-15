Plagiarism hunter Weber gets involved in the US election campaign

In German-speaking countries, the self-proclaimed plagiarism hunter has recently had to put up with a lot of criticism. While he caused the resignation of former Austrian People's Party Minister Christina Aschbacher ("Assumptions are like barnacles") and ex-EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn to come under fire with his expert opinions on scientific papers, he has recently fallen into disrepute again and again due to questionable accusations.

For example, a right-wing populist media outlet commissioned him to investigate journalist Alexandra Föderl-Schmid's handling of sources and ultimately stylized his findings into a scandal - of which nothing remained. It was not until June 2024 that Weber was convicted of defamation in a trial with the rector of Klagenfurt University, and his accusation of deception against Minister Alma Zadic also turned out to be false.