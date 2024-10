Workshop in flames: Fire departments fight fire

The sirens sounded in Velden at around 2:30 am. An outbuilding used as a workshop for small forestry equipment went up in flames. The owner noticed the fire, tried to extinguish it himself and alerted the emergency services. A total of four fire departments with 46 personnel battled the fire and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent residential building. However, the building itself burned out completely. The fire was put out at around four o'clock.