Floods now cause explosions at power plant

Our company fire department has been in continuous operation for weeks. The men and women are doing a great job in this extreme situation. First they secured and pumped out, now the Florianis have to go out very often because of burning panels," says EVN spokesman Stefan Zach, paying tribute to the helpers. Fatal chain reaction: since the water level has been slowly receding after the big flood thanks to consistent pumping, the panels of the large PV system are also coming to light. However, the now unavoidable sunlight produces direct current, which is fed to the inverters below. This is where electrolysis takes place - splitting the water into hydrogen (a flammable gas) and oxygen. The chemical result: sparks trigger explosions!