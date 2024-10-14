Against savings
Medical Association has demands for the next government
On Monday, the Medical Association presented its demands to the next federal government. It is about investments instead of savings in the healthcare system, incentives instead of constraints for doctors, safeguarding the supply of medicines and concerns about artificial intelligence.
Johannes Steinhart, head of the chamber, does not necessarily want a doctor to be the next health minister, nor did he name any coalition preferences.
"Fatal consequences" of savings are criticized
A well-functioning healthcare system costs money and cannot be had cheaply, Steinhart emphasized at a press conference with regard to the ongoing savings package discussion. In his view, the "fatal consequences" of the cost containment path of recent years must be corrected. Construction sites such as the lack of health insurance contracts, staff shortages in hospitals and unreasonable waiting times for patients must be urgently addressed. Steinhart could also imagine mandatory patient guidance, whereby he would ascribe a central role to doctors here.
Compulsory service "a dark red line for us"
If you want to reduce waiting times, you also have to ensure that you keep staff in the system. A compulsory obligation to work in the public healthcare system "is a dark red line for us", emphasized the President of the Medical Association. What is needed instead are internationally competitive framework conditions for practising the profession.
Steinhart also warned once again against selling out or "corporateization" in the healthcare sector. For Steinhart, the sale of the VAMED rehabilitation clinics shows how virulent this issue is. It is important that medical guidelines dominate patient care. Other issues for him: the supply of medicines must be secured, including through production in Europe and Austria. Risks must be minimized when it comes to digitalization. Artificial intelligence offers immense opportunities, but the ultimate responsibility must always lie with the doctor.
Medical association dissatisfied with Rauch's performance
Steinhart did not express a preference regarding the composition of the upcoming coalition. He was also open about the person who will be the next head of the health department. "We have had the same debates with doctors," he said when asked whether he would prefer a doctor in this position. He had few positive words for the current Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) and the outgoing turquoise-green government in general, under which the powers of the medical associations were also curtailed in the course of negotiating the financial equalization. In view of the latest decisions, the President of the Medical Association said that he would "not really wish for anything" to be continued in the new legislative period that is now beginning.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.