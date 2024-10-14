Medical Association has demands for the next government

Medical association dissatisfied with Rauch's performance

Steinhart did not express a preference regarding the composition of the upcoming coalition. He was also open about the person who will be the next head of the health department. "We have had the same debates with doctors," he said when asked whether he would prefer a doctor in this position. He had few positive words for the current Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) and the outgoing turquoise-green government in general, under which the powers of the medical associations were also curtailed in the course of negotiating the financial equalization. In view of the latest decisions, the President of the Medical Association said that he would "not really wish for anything" to be continued in the new legislative period that is now beginning.