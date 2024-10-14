Health update
Moore reveals how Bruce Willis is really doing
Bruce Willis has been suffering from frontotemporal dementia for some time. Now ex-wife Demi Moore gave a health update during an appearance and revealed how the actor is doing.
Bruce Willis' illness has only brought the family closer together. And although the "Die Hard" star and Demi Moore have been divorced since 2000, she still stands by her ex's side.
Moore gave a health update
At the Hamptons International Film Festival, Moore therefore also spoke about Bruce Willis' current state of health and revealed: "You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you really have to accept what it is. But for where he is now, he's stable."
The Hollywood beauty also revealed that she had to stop "holding on" to the former version of Bruce and find joy in the present. "What I always encourage is to see them in the moment that they're in. If you hold on to what was, it's a lost game. But if you accept them as they are right now, it's very beautiful and sweet," she explained.
"Sharing everything"
Moore went on to reveal that she had seen Willis just two days before the film festival during a visit with her granddaughter Louetta. The 61-year-old added that she felt obliged to "share everything we have, no matter how long we have it".
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and have three daughters together - Rumer (36), Scout (33) and Tallulah (30). The action icon also has daughters Mabel (12) and Evelyn (10) with his current wife Emma Heming.
