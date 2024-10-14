Also names the reasons
Arnautovic: “The best ÖFB team ever”
Marko Arnautovic played a starring role in the Austrian national soccer team's 5:1 victory over Norway in the Nations League. The Inter Milan striker showed his playfulness and running ability in Linz on Sunday, scoring the first two goals for the ÖFB selection and now has 39 goals in 120 international matches. Nevertheless, the Viennese emphasized the collective. "This is the best national team Austria has ever had," said Arnautovic.
His reasoning for this statement was: "Because we are a complete team on and off the pitch." Forgotten are the performances in September with the 1:1 in Slovenia and the 1:2 in Norway. "You had something to write home about again, but we showed you who we are, what we are," Arnautovic told journalists. "Sometimes you have a bit of a form crisis, thank God that was only for two games."
Subsequent resounding victories against Kazakhstan and Norway have secured group victory and a return to League A. Victories in Kazakhstan and at home against Slovenia in November would secure top spot. "Now everything is back in our hands, we will do everything we can to win these games," promised Arnautovic.
Polster record in danger
The 35-year-old netted from a penalty and before that with a spectacular shot from the edge of the box. "A lucky goal," was how the striker described it, not without irony. "It was luck, the ball came off his foot really well."
His status as ÖFB record team player is cemented, his status as record scorer is within reach. Five goals are still missing from Toni Polster's mark, should he fail in his legal efforts to get three more goals recognized. He has "huge respect" for Polster, whose record "doesn't interest me", emphasized Arnautovic. "I just want to perform for the team."
World Cup 2026 an option
Despite his 35 years, the Italy international still has some time to catch up with Polster. Arnautovic has not even ruled out taking part in the 2026 World Cup should Austria qualify. "The good Lord will decide how long I can play injury-free. I'm happy right now and thank the good Lord for giving me this health, that I continue to enjoy soccer and that it works so well."
Arnautovic was initially still on the bench against Kazakhstan - partly because, according to team boss Ralf Rangnick, he had been a little ill during the first two days of the training session. "My impression was that he wasn't quite fit. That's why I opted for Junior Adamu," said the German.
"Glad that we have him"
According to Rangnick, the decision was also close before the Norway game. "In hindsight, thank God I opted for Marko - because I believed that he would command a lot of respect from his opponents when he was rested. He justified that with a top performance." Rangnick said that Arnautovic's "huge enjoyment and pleasure in the game" was palpable.
Praise also came from his teammates. "Marko's quality is so outstanding that he will always be needed in the national team. We're happy to have him, not only on the pitch but also off it, because it's always fun with him," said Gernot Trauner, and Christoph Baumgartner added: "He's also worked very well for the team away from the goals."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
