Coach effect in Plainfeld’s last-minute win

Back on track

After two wins in three games under Kuon, Plainfeld proved their strong morale and seem to be back on track. The new coach was able to rekindle their belief in their own strength and is now optimistic about the upcoming tasks. "It was very important not to lose touch with the competition," said Kuon. "We have the opportunity to pick up points everywhere, which is why we want to continue in the same way." Thomas Schaier