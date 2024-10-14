FAN.AT MATCH OF THE ROUND
Coach effect in Plainfeld’s last-minute win
Plainfeld secured a 3:2 win in the dramatic basement duel against bottom team Altenmarkt in the 1st Landesliga, their second success under new coach Lukas Kuon. After six defeats in a row at the start of the season, the team now seems to have achieved a turnaround.
Plainfeld made a strong start to the match and took control from the outset. They took a deserved lead as early as the 4th minute, but lost the flow of the game after equalizing from a set piece in the 16th minute. "We then lost the thread a little and the game became more disjointed," explained coach Lukas Kuon. Despite many chances, the team went into the half-time break without a lead.
We're still not rewarding ourselves with enough goals.
Plainfeld-Trainer Lukas Kuon
Leading goal from the halfway line
Plainfeld continued to dominate proceedings in the second half, with Altenmarkt pulling further back. But despite controlling the game, we only created a few clear chances. In the 53rd minute, Muminovic made it 2:1 with a sensational long-range shot almost from inside his own half when he saw that the opposing goalkeeper was standing too far in front of his box.
Last-minute strike
Shortly before the end, Altenmarkt equalized again after a remarkable long-range shot, forcing Plainfeld to make a final assault. In stoppage time, it was finally captain Dzenan Durak who scored the lucky but deserved winning goal. "The ball somehow still turned into the goal - it was a bit of luck, but also the reward for our efforts," described Kuon. Just like two weeks ago against Adnet, Plainfeld won 3:2 in the end thanks to a goal in stoppage time.
We take on every task - even the relegation battle!
Plainfeld-Trainer Lukas Kuon
Back on track
After two wins in three games under Kuon, Plainfeld proved their strong morale and seem to be back on track. The new coach was able to rekindle their belief in their own strength and is now optimistic about the upcoming tasks. "It was very important not to lose touch with the competition," said Kuon. "We have the opportunity to pick up points everywhere, which is why we want to continue in the same way." Thomas Schaier
1st Landesliga: Mittersill - Adnet 0:2 (0:1), Elixhausen - Pfarrwerfen 1:1 (1:0), Plainfeld - Altenmarkt 3:2 (1:1), Schwarzach - ATSV Salzburg 2:0 (1:0), Bergheim - Mühlbach / Pzg. 2:0 (0:0), Berndorf - Anthering 2:4 (1:1), Henndorf - Tamsweg 3:1 (0:0).
