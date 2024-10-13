Election fever in the Bregenz Landhaus

Red gloom

The SPÖ, on the other hand, was in a long mood. "We are still hoping for a gain in the cities," said campaign manager Philipp Kreinbucher, trying to radiate some confidence. However, it was already clear to him in the early afternoon that ÖVP lead candidate Markus Wallner's strategy had paid off: "He has declared a duel that never was one. But this has pushed the smaller parties into the background." Reinhold Einwallner from Bregenz, who will move from the National Council to the provincial parliament - assuming a corresponding preferential vote result - took a similar view: "As far as the future is concerned, we will probably concentrate fully on opposition work. I am already looking forward to the new FPÖ MPs," said the Social Democrat, declaring war on the Freedom Party in advance.