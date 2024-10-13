"Great fun"
Ruttensteiner as a missionary in Aruba & Costa Rica!
His boss? Arsene Wenger, absolute coaching icon. His mission? To build a soccer infrastructure for talented players worldwide. An exciting task that Willi Ruttensteiner (61) is currently pursuing for the world governing body FIFA. "A great challenge that is just as much fun," says Ruttensteiner.
On paper, the job is called High Performance Consultant. In reality, this means that on Sunday, the former ÖFB team boss, sports director and visionary went to Aruba and then to Costa Rica.
Young coaches are working there on behalf of FIFA to develop an academy. Ruttensteiner looks over their shoulders and supports them. The ambitious goal: by the end of 2027, there should be FIFA academies of this kind in 75 countries. There are currently 23.
Every talent should have the chance to make it to the big stage
The development of the academies is one of the core objectives of the FIFA program. The others: Every talent in the world should have the chance to make it to the big stage. With the support of the national associations, the aim is to make them more competitive. There is huge potential, not least in Africa.
"If I get an attractive offer, I can leave at any time!"
Working with a personality like Wenger "is a great honor". Wenger "signed" Ruttensteiner after a lecture given by the Upper Austrian at the DFB Congress in Freiburg. The terms are clear. "If I get an attractive offer, I can leave at any time."
Ruttensteiner missed Austria's home games against Kazakhstan and Norway in Linz due to his FIFA agenda. The "not very respectful" end to his era at the ÖFB (1999 to 2017) is "water under the bridge".
"Austria's team is at its peak right now!"
Instead, he observes the current national team with pride and states: "This team is at its peak, has a huge amount of experience and will give us a lot of pleasure in the future."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
