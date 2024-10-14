Vorteilswelt
Blue storm in the Ländle

A triumph for Bitschi, a victory for Wallner

Nachrichten
14.10.2024 05:57

The FPÖ has won a historic victory in Vorarlberg, while the Ländle-VP has achieved its worst result ever in a state election. Nevertheless, state leader Markus Wallner is a winner - because he is now in control.

0 Kommentare

In the end, the ÖVP backed the right strategy and the right horse in the worst possible starting position: immediately after the disastrous result in the National Council elections, Governor Markus Wallner announced the maxim: "Everything is at stake now." By virtually conjuring up a duel with the FPÖ, he got his functionaries going and the ÖVP clientele to the polls.

Above all, however, he threw his personal weight behind it: "If you want Wallner, you have to vote for Wallner" - there was no getting around this sentence over the past two weeks.

There was a clear message behind it: here was the experienced captain Markus Wallner, crisis-tested and experienced enough to steer the ship safely through rough seas - there was the "light sailor" Christof Bitschi, a newcomer who has never proven his suitability for government work.

FPÖ candidate Christof Bitschi (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
FPÖ candidate Christof Bitschi
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)

And this narrative has caught on: The people of Vorarlberg expressed their trust in Markus Wallner in particular on Sunday - and less so in the People's Party. However, this came with a clear warning: The new state government must deliver, because there are no more hereditary leases. The once self-evident claim to power of the Ländle-VP is now finally history.

Governor of Vorarlberg Markus Wallner (Bild: APA/Barbara Gindl)
Governor of Vorarlberg Markus Wallner
(Bild: APA/Barbara Gindl)
Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) with his family in front of the polling station (Bild: APA/Barbara Gindl)
Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) with his family in front of the polling station
(Bild: APA/Barbara Gindl)

No blue miracle, but a brilliant result
The Freedom Party and Christof Bitschi may have failed to achieve the big win, but in the end they can celebrate a brilliant resurrection: doubling their share of the vote from just under 14% to a record result of around 28% and topping their result in the National Council elections - the Blue Party will go into the coalition negotiations with the VP with a broad chest.

However, it is doubtful whether this will end up being the hoped-for alliance "at eye level". This is mainly because Wallner has another option up his sleeve - a new edition of the black-green coalition.

Greens retain chance of government participation 
Although the Greens suffered heavy losses, the absolute minimum target was achieved with third place and the possibility of government participation.

The NEOS and SPÖ, on the other hand, are facing five more difficult years in opposition. The Pinks can at least take comfort in the fact that they have once again made slight gains in an election. The SPÖ, on the other hand, had to accept the extremely painful loss of a parliamentary seat - this does not make opposition work any easier, but at least they were able to defend their all-important club status.

The four small parties, which were also vying for a place in the state parliament, had no chance at all - together they received just 3.2 percent of the vote.

Pure poison for the small parties
In the end, the Greens, SPÖ, NEOS and the small parties all won: The fact that the state election came down to a duel between the ÖVP and FPÖ was pure poison for them. They were basically all just extras. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Emanuel Walser
Emanuel Walser
