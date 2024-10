Daughter North exposes her true cooking skills

"Pickles with salt!"

Kardashian tried to save the day: "I also made stewed chicken and cornbread to go with it. That's the only thing I know how to do. But it must have been good, right?" Her eldest daughter (with ex-husband Kanye West) thought it was rather "okay". Only to then reveal what her mother is "particularly good" at preparing in the kitchen instead: "Cucumbers with salt!"