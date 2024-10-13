Vorteilswelt
Mountain rescuers in action

Boy lost his way on the Dornbirn cart

Nachrichten
13.10.2024 13:55

On Saturday, a 17-year-old boy lost his way on the Dornbirn Karren and was ultimately unable to continue on the rough terrain. Thanks to the mountain rescue team, however, his adventure ended in safety.

0 Kommentare

Shortly before 1 p.m., the Dornbirn municipal police were informed by hikers that they had heard cries for help coming from the south-west while walking up the cart. As it turned out, a 17-year-old boy had already made an emergency call shortly beforehand because he had lost his way in rough terrain.

However, the search for him proved to be difficult: firstly, the cell phone tracking failed and secondly, the police helicopter had to abort the mission after a short time due to the dense fog.

Back with the family unharmed
It was therefore up to the mountain rescuers to find the young man. In the end, they were able to locate the 17-year-old local at the height of the rock ledge below the mountain station of the Karren cable car. He was rescued and handed over to his family unharmed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

