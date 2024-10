New underwear for the ski family! The medal hunt begins

The ski jumpers and Nordic combined athletes will be hunting for medals at the Austrian Championships in Bischofshofen from today. And important days await the alpine ski aces too. On Wednesday and Thursday, they will be training on the race slope in Sölden. In other words, exactly where the World Cup season begins in just under two weeks' time. The timed runs are expected to take place in Sölden on Thursday, after which the last starting places for the glacier spectacle on October 26 and 27 will be allocated.