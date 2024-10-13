Will the jack even stab the king in the end?

The "little ones" are in danger of falling by the wayside

One of the reasons for this is that affection for the coalition partner of the past two legislative periods, the Greens, has cooled noticeably of late. However, the fact that the election campaign has escalated into a duel between the ÖVP and FPÖ in recent weeks could prove to be a far greater problem for the ecological party, which is actively campaigning for a return to the black-green coalition. There is a great danger of being caught in the crossfire. This applies to an even greater extent to the SPÖ and NEOS, who are also aiming for government participation in the form of a coalition with the ÖVP. The only question is whether this will even work out mathematically.