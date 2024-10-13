Ouch! Top handball player now has to go under the knife

Cartilage damage!

The conditions for the Foxes were not at all rosy before the game: the current squad resembled a military hospital due to the numerous injuries. Goalie Urh Brana (torn muscle fiber), Thomas Nenadic (metacarpal injury), Adel Rastoder (ankle) and Thomas Kuhn (illness) were acutely absent - the "permanently injured" Thomas Tremmel and Julian Schiffleitner anyway. And then the Upper Styrians were also missing their top player: Raul Santos. The former international was only in the stands and will have to undergo cartilage surgery at the end of the month. Santos will therefore miss the entire season for the Foxes. Bad news for the Teras squad. "I have pain in my knee, the operation is unavoidable," sighed the 32-year-old on the sidelines of the game.