Russians practice attacks on civilians with drones

First responders are pursued by drones

The drone pilots control the aircraft from the other side of the Dnipro River, where Moscow still controls large parts of the area. First a reconnaissance drone is sent, then FPV (first-person view) drones are used. "It drops a grenade. Or a Coca-Cola can with explosives," says a local doctor, describing the tactics. First responders are also attacked. According to the doctor, she has also been followed by drones several times when she was on her way to an emergency site.