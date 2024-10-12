Pogacar celebrates 4th Lombardy Tour victory in a row

Such dominance has not been seen for decades

This year, the 26-year-old dominated the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France with six stage wins each, and before the Lombardia he was also ahead in several other major one-day races such as Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Such dominance on various terrains has not been seen for decades, reaching back to the glorious times of the Belgian Eddy Merckx (who tested positive for doping several times) in the 1960s and 70s.