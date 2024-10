SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn wants to shock serial champions

Altach as guests in Vienna

SCR Altach also have a top match ahead of them today, as the third-placed Rheindörflers take on Austria Vienna in the capital. "We're in good form, the last game against Sturm was also okay, even though we lost it 0:1," said coach Bernhard Summer, "we'll run at Austria and disrupt their build-up play early on. And try to concede few set-pieces - they are extremely strong from headers."