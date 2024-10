Action for mountain bikers soon on Schneeberg too

From fast-paced to family-friendly

From next spring, an action-packed bike park will be built around the Schneeberg chairlift in Losenheim in the district of Neunkirchen. "Seven downhill trails with a total length of 15 kilometers will be built here by 2028," announces Landbauern. The concept is designed to appeal to as many target groups as possible - the different levels of difficulty mean that both fast mountain bikers and families with children will find suitable routes.