"Bad guy caught"
This murder case shocks even experienced investigators
A 36-year-old woman from the UK has been sentenced to life imprisonment after murdering her own parents and hiding them in her home for four years. According to the police, the case shocked even experienced investigators.
In 2019, the woman poisoned her 70-year-old father with medication and then beat her 71-year-old mother to death with a hammer. She then hid the bodies in the house they shared. According to the BBC, she hid her father's mortal remains in a "self-built mausoleum" made of bricks in his study. Her mother's body was found wrapped in a sleeping bag in a closet upstairs.
The gruesome double murder was only uncovered four years later, in the summer of 2023. British TV stations released a bodycam video of her arrest on Friday, in which she calmly answers questions from police officers and explains where the bodies can be found.
"Bad guy caught"
"My father's body is in there," she replies impassively. When asked where her mother is, she describes to the police officer: "A bit more complicated ... there are about five cupboards upstairs, she's behind the bed, right at the back, next to the sink. It's the second one."
Then she tells the officers: "I knew it would be like this at some point. It's right that I serve my sentence." She adds: "Cheer up, at least you caught the bad guy."
The details of this case shock even the most experienced homicide investigators.
Ein Sprecher der Polizei in Essex
Doctors and relatives lied to
As the British news agency PA reported according to dpa, the perpetrator must serve at least 36 years behind bars. In order to cover up the crime, she had lied to doctors and relatives for years. She told them that her parents were ill, traveling or on trips, while she continued to receive their pensions and accumulated large debts in their names.
The doctors became suspicious when the parents missed several appointments. The police then began to investigate and arrested the woman a year ago. At the trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, the judge described the crime as having been planned for months.
A spokesman for Essex Police expressed horror at the scale of the deception. "The details of this case shock even the most experienced murder investigators," he said. The case has caused quite a stir in the UK, partly because of the bodycam video of the arrest.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.