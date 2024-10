Missing apartments were ignored for months

Socrates once said: "I know that I know nothing". When it comes to uncovered grievances, those responsible seem to take this wisdom to heart. For example, when it became known that more than 40 partially refurbished council apartments in the Carinthian provincial capital had been continuously removed from the allocation process for years. As they had not been entered as "vacant" in the city's administrative system, they no longer appeared on the housing market. As a result, the city missed out on high rental income. After this irregularity became known, the city's property manager was reportedly dismissed.