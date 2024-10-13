Viennese of the week
First aid for Vienna is a matter close to his heart
Hardly anyone knows how the former chief medical officer of the police changed the city for the better
For ten years, from 2012 until his retirement in 2022, Wilhelm Saurma was Chief Medical Officer of the Vienna Police. During this time, however, he was much more than that: together with the Vienna Professional Rescue Service, he forged the city's rescue chain more firmly than ever.
It is thanks to him that Vienna's police officers can step in as trained first aiders at any time and that almost every patrol car has a defibrillator ready for emergencies. Just this week, one of them saved the life of a tourist who had suffered a cardiac arrest in his hotel, the "Krone" reported.
As luck would have it, Saurma also received the city's Golden Medal of Honor this week, at the suggestion of the Vienna Rescue Service. In addition to all his other achievements, Saurma and Rainer Gottwald, head of the Vienna Professional Rescue Service, broke down many barriers between the two blue light organizations. For his work, but above all for the spirit of cooperation in the service of the general public, the Krone is pleased to join the honors with the "Viennese of the Week".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.