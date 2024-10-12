Cheers and Insta story
Who is Marcel Sabitzer accusing of lying here?
Following his protest about his position under Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin, Marcel Sabitzer recently made negative headlines in Germany. Is that why he put his hands to his ears after his goal to make it 3-0 against Kazakhstan? And who did he accuse of lying in his Instagram story?
Background: After Dortmund's 3:0 win against Brugge in the Champions League, Sabitzer expressed his dissatisfaction with his role. "It's not my ideal position," the midfielder commented on his deployment on the half-right.
"A proper run-in"
Public statements that are said not to have gone down well with the club - the German newspaper "Bild", for example, wrote of a "proper run-in" by the club bosses.
It is quite possible that Sabitzer's goal celebration was intended to express that he could not hear the criticism of his person. Explosive: A few hours later, a story appeared on the 30-year-old's Instagram profile in which three cap emojis can be seen on a black background. In English slang, "cap" means the word "lie". Another attack on the media?
While Sabitzer has been absent from Dortmund's starting eleven in the last three competitive matches, things are still going according to plan for the national team. Under ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, the Upper Austrian-born player is one of the most important supports; his goal against Kazakhstan was the 19th of his national team career.
