Sexual services in care facilities

"Sexuality is a deeply human need. Everyone has the right to sexual self-determination, whether with or without a disability" - the representatives of the Austrian Council for the Disabled put it in a nutshell. However, in Tyrol, home visits and sexual accompaniment for people with disabilities are prohibited - the "Krone" reported on this in detail. In February 2022, LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP) emphasized: "In the course of sexual accompaniment, we have to look at the available options. Whether this should be regulated in a state police or social law is currently part of the discussions."