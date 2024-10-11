Vorteilswelt
Before Christmas

Goggia plans comeback – after seven injuries!

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 17:17

The convalescing Olympic champion Sofia Goggia is aiming for a comeback in the Alpine Ski World Cup at the speed season opener shortly before Christmas. 

0 Kommentare

"If all goes well, I would like to compete again in Beaver Creek in mid-December," said the 31-year-old on Friday at the media day of the Italian Winter Sports Federation FISI in Milan. Goggia is a four-time winner of the Downhill World Cup and won gold in the downhill at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

However, she was repeatedly slowed down by injuries during her career. In February 2024, Goggia broke her right tibia and tibial malleolus during training and had to end her season as a result. At this point, Goggia was once again leading the World Cup downhill rankings. A few weeks ago, Goggia went under the knife again to have the screws from the first operation in February removed.

The athlete emphasized that she had no expectations ahead of the new season, she just wanted to "make progress". "The drive to push myself is still there despite seven injuries," she said. Goggia plans to prepare for the first speed races of the season in Copper Mountain in the USA in November.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

