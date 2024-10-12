With karaoke station
Lentos Linz: Singing for the soul and protest
Who sings in the shower or in the car? But singing as a spontaneous expression of emotion is only one of many facets. The Lentos Art Museum Linz focuses on the voice and singing in the special exhibition "Komm sing' mit!": 22 art positions tell of cannibals, giants or protest songs.
The world has changed: Raising your voice is very much in vogue at the moment - whether at demos, soccer matches or in a pub at the karaoke station. The Lentos Art Museum is turning this theme into the art exhibition "Komm sing' mit!" with 22 contributions that not only have a lot to offer acoustically, but also visually.
In addition to video and sound installations, there are pictures and a giantess eating a baby: Austrian artist Ines Doujak depicts the hatred of the rich for the poor and the hatred of the conquerors for indigenous people. She alludes to the misrepresentations of cannibalism, misinformation that is still used today by demagogues such as Trump.
Songs and workshops
But it's also about singing: "It brings people together, it expresses feelings and conveys important messages. We show how artists use singing to make their concerns visible and audible," says Lentos director Hemma Schmutz. And that's why several works also revolve around songs.
The highlight of the show: a karaoke installation that offers 3,000 songs to choose from. The supporting program also includes vocal workshops and joint embroidery on Anton Bruckner.
