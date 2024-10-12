State election
Big election campaign finale before the ballot in Vorarlberg
The NEOS celebrated with live music and a DJ at Leutbühel in Bregenz, while for the Greens every single vote counted in the city center of the state capital. The SPÖ contented itself with a small-scale press conference.
After the National Council elections, the candidates and officials of all parties had another 14 days of full throttle. For some, the big election campaign finale took place in Bregenz on Friday. The SPÖ hosted a press conference at which top candidate Mario Leiter once again referred to the election slogan "Vorarlberg can do better". His goal: to become strong enough to enter the state government. However, this would not only require his party to make gains (the SPÖ is starting at 9.46%), but the ÖVP should not lose too much ground either. However, in the only poll published before the election, Markus Wallner & Co. (the ÖVP took 43.5 percent in 2019) were only at 31 percent.
"No pity"
NEOS lead candidate Claudia Gamon is also hoping for a seat in government. However, she did not campaign for a strong government partner at the final rally on Bregenz's Leutbühel: "It's not about feeling sorry for the ÖVP and voting for Wallner, but about having courage and voting for the NEOS," the pink woman announced.
Green or blue?
"The state election on Sunday will decide whether Vorarlberg continues on the positive and stable black-green path or whether there will be a swing to black-blue," emphasized Green Party state spokesperson Eva Hammerer. Her fellow campaigners had also gathered in the state capital for the "election campaign kick-off". For Zadra, who heads the Greens together with Hammerer, it is clear that the state governor will still be Markus Wallner after October 13. "The ÖVP will decide whether it will continue to govern with us Greens or with the FPÖ. If you want black-green, you have to vote green, every vote counts," he emphasized.
"Back on course"
The biggest challenger, FPÖ top candidate Christof Bitschi, had already completed the final event on Friday. He celebrated with well over 1000 supporters in the Dornbirn exhibition hall on Sunday. "The election is about voting out the black-green coalition and getting Vorarlberg back on track."
And what about the ÖVP? They were not to be seen in Bregenz on Friday, but are focusing on an intensive election campaign right up to the last minute in all 96 municipalities. Top candidate Markus Wallner seems to have little need to speak. Despite several requests, he was the only one of all the top candidates not to agree to an interview with "Krone".
