Big election campaign finale before the ballot in Vorarlberg

After the National Council elections, the candidates and officials of all parties had another 14 days of full throttle. For some, the big election campaign finale took place in Bregenz on Friday. The SPÖ hosted a press conference at which top candidate Mario Leiter once again referred to the election slogan "Vorarlberg can do better". His goal: to become strong enough to enter the state government. However, this would not only require his party to make gains (the SPÖ is starting at 9.46%), but the ÖVP should not lose too much ground either. However, in the only poll published before the election, Markus Wallner & Co. (the ÖVP took 43.5 percent in 2019) were only at 31 percent.