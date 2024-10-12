Free ride to happiness in love with the “Herzblatt Taxi”

To ensure that the relationships that develop in the Herzblatt-Taxi can withstand everyday life and don't fail due to geographical distance, only singles from the same federal state are chauffeured around the area - in line with the motto "Why wander far away when the good things are so close?" The rest works in the same way as the original: Three potential dating partners take a seat on the back seat at the back of the bus, introduce themselves and reveal what they are looking for: a man for one night, a life partner or the love of their life after all?